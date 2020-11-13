The police Aide-de-Camp of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday collapsed during the second term inauguration of the Governor and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu, at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The ADC slumped at about 12 noon as Obaseki read his acceptance and appreciation speech after the Oath of Office was administered on him by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Esther Edigin.

As the ADC slumped, other security aides, who bore semblance of those from the Department of State Services, rushed to his aide.