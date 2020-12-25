The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that the relationship between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the People Democratic Party will go sour.

The PDP provided Obaseki the platform to realise his second term ambition after the All Progressives Congress denied him the governorship ticket.

Elijah said this in his 2021 prophecies released at his Lagos prayer mountain of December 22, 2020 in the presence of journalists.

The popular prophet among others revealed that Obaseki will disappoint the PDP and there will be some disagreement between him and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, which will cause a leakage in his government

He said: “Governor Obaseki will face challenges even as there will be problems between Obeseki and PDP.

“Obaseki will disappoint the PDP.

“The Deputy Governor and Governor need prayers because of unnecessary misunderstanding that will cause leakage in Obaseki’s government.

“The Governor and the deputy needs prayers for understanding.”