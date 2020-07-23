Nigeria’s leading prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the person who will emerge winner of the Edo State governorship election, which holds September.

The Prophet, who is the Founder of INRI Spiritual church, made the prediction on Thursday.

Ayodele revealed that without rigging and manipulation, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, will win the gubernatorial election while All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu will lose.

He explained that Obaseki needed to be focused and do all the needful things because God wants to fight for him with the gubernatorial election.

He made it known that APC relies on rigging and manipulation and according to what God shows him, anyone who rigs the election will die of COVID-19

Ayodele said: “Without mincing words, this is what the Lord said: Obaseki should be focused, do all the needful things.

“Obaseki will win, not Ize-Iyamu, except APC rigs.

“And anyone who rigs will die, just as I said COVID-19 will kill those who corrupted Nigeria.

“Obaseki shouldn’t be afraid of people leaving him.

“He just needs to stay focused.

“Edo election is more than what anyone can stop.

“Edo election is for PDP.

“God wants to fight for Obaseki.

“I have never met him or collected any kobo from him.

“If I have, let him come out and disgrace me.

“I am talking as a Prophet.

“I even like (former National Chairman of the APC, Adams) Oshiomhole than Obaseki and I don’t pity Obaseki, but Oshiomhole will not be the one to give the next governor to the people of Edo State.

“I’m only saying what the Lord is telling me to say.

“Anyone who rigs will die of COVID-19.

“Obaseki should wake up.

“He will win without manipulation and rigging.”

While speaking on Oshiomhole, Ayodele stated that he is shameless because of how events have played out of recent.

He said Oshiomhole introduced Obaseki to Edo State people as a good man, but now he is back to say such person is bad, which is why he shouldn’t be listened to.

He said: “Oshiomhole isn’t ashamed.

“He introduced somebody to the people of Edo as a good man, now comes back to say he is bad.

“That means if they believe in his campaign, what Ize-Iyamu will do will be worse than what he is doing now.

“Edo election will be the end of Oshiomhole’s political career if care isn’t taken.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele has been on Edo State’s political atmosphere long before the primaries, with several prophecies that have come to pass and served as a direction for politicians in the state.