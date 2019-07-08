The Edo State Government says it will probe contracts for construction of structures and supply of equipment to Benin Central Hospital, awarded by the administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

Cruise Osagie, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin, saying a Commission of inquiry would soon be constituted to probe the contracts.

According to the Osagie, the action for probe was necessitated by numerous calls on the government to look into the contracts in which billions of taxpayers’ money were expended on poorly executed projects during the regime of Adams Oshiomhole, past Governor and incumbent National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

He said the Commission of Enquiry would have a mandate to ascertain if details of contract terms were adhered to, especially the quality of materials used for the building.

Osagie said the Commission of Enquiry would also determine the extent of irregularities regarding the purchase of equipment among others.

“The state government will investigate allegations of fraud and irregularities with the contract for procurement of the hospital equipment,” he said.

The aide stated that the commission would unravel why the equipment contracted were yet to be supplied and other claims made by the contractors.

He said: “The contractors who handled the building had questions to answer including the shoddy jobs done among others.”

Osagie said works were ongoing at the hospital to patch up parts of the Hospital, as parts of the poorly constructed facilities leading to collapse of the roof in some sections.