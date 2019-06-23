The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of being a biased umpire.

Obaseki said this in reaction to his indictment by Oshiomhole in the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

Obaseki said Oshiomhole has shown bias with his view that he (Obaseki) played a role in the emergence of the leadership of the State Assembly.

In a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said Oshiomhole “needs to hear from all parties in a matter before taking sides.”

He said in the statement said: “We read with utter astonishment a statement credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, with respect to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged role in the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Apart from the fact that he based his conclusion on a totally false and baseless premise, we believe that he could have shown that he does not have a vested interest by simply inquiring from his friend, the governor directly, or any official of the State Working Committee of our party as to what actually transpired.”

Osagie said Oshiomhole’s “failure to satisfy the basic tenets of natural justice, which makes fair hearing from all sides of a matter mandatory, has clearly exposed his bias in this issue.”

He added: “For the avoidance of doubt, all the decisions relating to the leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly recently elected by the House were taken by the State Working Committee and leaders of the party from across the state.

“In deference to the rule of party supremacy, which the National Chairman so eloquently professes, the governor and all party members are obliged to respect the party’s decision, as we expect the National Chairman to also do.”