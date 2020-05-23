The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has no power to decide the mode to adopt for the governorship primaries in the state.

The Governor said this in a statement by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie, hours after the NWC of the party, headed by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, announced its position on the primaries scheduled to hold new month.

Obaseki said in the statement by Osagie: “That report was a scoop, there was no meeting of the NWC in which the decision was taken.

“If the Oshiomhole camp is having it at the back of their minds that it is what they want to do, they don’t have the power to do that.

“The power to direct what kind of primary to do rests on NEC and NEC at the last meeting decided that because of the dissenting voices, all modes of primary should be decided by the different state chapters as it was done in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“In Kogi, for example, they determined the kind of primary they wanted, and in Bayelsa, the same thing happened.

“So, in Edo, the same method will be adopted, according to the rules of NEC.

“We will now write the NWC to say this is the mode of primary that we want.”

Osagie said a statement by a senior member of the party and former Governor of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had already confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had adopted Obaseki and Ondo State Govenor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the preferred candidates for the governorship elections in the two states unless they decided not to run.