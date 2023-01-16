Obaseki to host South South Governors’ conference

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will host South South Governors for a two-day conference on Human Capital Development.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by the Managing Director, Edo Skills Development Agency, Violet Obiokoro.

In the statement in Benin, she said the two-day conference would hold on January 17 and 18 in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obiokoro, who is also the state focal person for HCD, said the conference is themed: “Accelerating Human Capital Development in the South-South Region of Nigeria.”

She said the event, which would hold at the New Festival Hall, Government House, in Benin City is aimed at increasing human capital investments as a vehicle to poverty reduction and increased life expectancy.

She said: “The conference will focus on three thematic areas, Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour force participation.”

According to her, the conference will provide the platform for the Obaseki-led administration to demonstrate the results of its continued investments in human capital development in the past six years.

The Nigerian Human Capital Development programme was launched by the Federal Government in 2018 in recognition of the role of human capital development in addressing poverty and other socio-economic issues to spur sustainable growth and improve life expectancy in the nation.