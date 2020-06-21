Edo Integrity Group has called on the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and some of his top aides to immediately go into self isolation in the interest of the general well being of the good people of the State.

The group said this in a statement issued on Sunday signed by its Chairman, Comrade Peter Obasogie.

It said: “Following the crowd that gathered at the Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benin when the governor decamped to the PDP, it has become pertinent that the governor and his aides who accompanied him to the event should immediately go into self isolation for 14 days in line with Covid-19 protocols.

“The nation was alarmed to see the crowd that welcome Governor Obaseki to the PDP office, in flagrant contravention of the Covid-19 Protocols approved by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Presidential Task Force. It is even more embarrassing that the governor himself had a couple of weeks ago, hurriedly made and gazetted a law on Coved-19, restricting the gathering of people anywhere in the State to not more than 20. How the maker of the law could then flagrantly violate same law, is what is now a serious issue of grave concern to the public.

“While condemning in strong terms, the inconsiderate action of the governor, we are using this medium to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and other well meaning people to prevail on the governor to follow due process and demonstrate leadership by example, by immediately going into 14 days self-isolation along with his close aides that accompanied him to the event.”