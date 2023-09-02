Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Deputy gov to get new office outside Government House next week 

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may come to a head next week as the latter is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House, The Punch reports on Saturday.

The new office is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The building used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014. In fact, the plaque stating the inauguration date is etched by the entrance of the building.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance. When Punch correspondent visited the complex, on Friday, workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

One of the workers handling the renovation who did not give his name, said that the job was expected to be delivered on Monday.

He added that he didn’t know what the building was going to be used for as he also had no idea about how the signboard was placed at the entrance.

The worker said, “I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday as agreed. I do not know how the signboard got to the entrance of the building and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for.”

Speaking about the development, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “If there is a government signboard saying so, then it must be so.”