Obaseki sends list of 11 commissioner-nominees to Edo Assembly

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has forwarded the names of 11 commissioner-nominees to the Edo House of Assembly for confirmation, just as he appointed two Special Advisers

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Benin.

According to the statement, the two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie and Sarah Esangbedo, who were appointed Special Adviser, Media Projects and Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, respectively.

As for the commissioner-nominees, the statement identified them as: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Professor Mrs Obehi Akoria; Dr Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.