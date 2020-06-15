The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has met with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udoh Emmanuel.

The meeting took place on Sunday shortly after Obaseki met in Port Harcourt with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Obaseki’s meeting with Emmanuel took place at the Government House in Uyo.

Obaseki, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, met with the two Governors who belong to the Peoples Democratic Party with the hope of defecting to the PDP to contest the forthcoming Edo State governorship election.

This followed his disqualification by the APC from contesting in the party’s primaries.

The APC had approved its screening and appeal committees’ reports, which disqualified Obaseki and two others from participating in the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

The party’s National Working Committee, led by its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, announced Obaseki’s disqualification on June 13 at a news conference in Abuja

Oshiomhole said the NWC, which reviewed the two reports, noted with satisfaction that members of the committees were unanimous in their decisions.

The appeal panel, headed by Prof. Abubakar Fari, also upheld the outcome of the screening committee, while presenting the report to Oshiomhole at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Political observers in Port Harcourt said that Obaseki’s visit to Wike might not be unconnected with his disqualification by the APC from participating in the party’s governorship primaries and that he might be seeking to join the PDP to contest the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has slated September 19 for the governorship poll in Edo State, while the APC primaries will hold on June 22.