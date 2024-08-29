Obaseki plans to name Edo Arena after Rema

The Edo State government has revealed its plan to honour Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, as it names the projected Edo Arena after the Afrobeat sensation.

This was made known at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Edo Arena Wednesday.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner, in a viral video, was seen laying the foundation of the Arena , which will be named Rema Dome.

Rema was flanked by governor Godwin Obaseki alongside other government officials at the event.

This was part of the activities marking the singer’s much-anticipated homecoming concert in his hometown of Benin.

His arrival in Benin on Tuesday was greeted with pomp and pageantry.

Rema first gained recognition in 2018 for a freestyle that went viral on Instagram, covering D’Prince’s song “Gucci Gang.”

In 2019, he made his formal music debut with the release of “Dumebi.”

The highly anticipated performance is set to take place at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on August 30.

This homecoming concert follows a prior attempt by Governor Godwin Obaseki to host Rema in December 2023, which was canceled owing to health concerns.

