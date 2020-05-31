The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin, in Ikpoba Hill axis of Benin City, the state capital.

Omozuwa was alleged to have been raped after her head was smashed with a fire extinguisher at a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin, which consequently led to her death.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Obaseki has mandated the Police and other relevant security agencies to fish out the culprits, who perpetuated the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

Osagie said: “The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice.”