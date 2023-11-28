Obaseki moved against me over Oshiomhole, now he’s inviting him to functions — Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has stated that despite their differences during the 2020 governorship election, a former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, is still like a father to him.

The Deputy Governor made this known when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Sunrise Daily.”

Shaibu, who spoke loftily about Oshiomhole, now the representatives of Edo North Senatorial District, appeared on the programme on Tuesday.

He said: “My relationship with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is cordial.

“When I mean cordial, he is still my father.

“Politically, we are in different political parties.

READ ALSO:

Kelani wins Ikeja Golf Club championship

Breaking: Tinubu writes Senate on 2024 Budget presentation

Court upholds Fubara’s victory, dismisses Cole, others’ suit

“I am happy that the Governor (Godwin Obaseki) has started inviting the former governor (Oshiomhole) and my father to political functions.

“That is what I have been praying for.

“And now that he has started, I think that the next step is for me to reach him and also first apologise to him (Oshiomhole) for some use of words during the election, but in terms of principle of supporting Obaseki, I will still support Obaseki because God told me that is the right thing to do.

“One of the crises that I had was when I went to the Senate to congratulate Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and I was seen in a viral video.

“That was where my headache started because the governor’s style is that a friend of the governor, you must be friend to him and an enemy to the governor, you must be enemy to him.

“I understand that principle and I am being careful.

“What I was waiting for was for the governor to make that move because I will not make that move if the governor had not made the move.

“Now that he has made the move to be inviting Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, I am emboldened to go and see him.”