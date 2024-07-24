Obaseki mourns passing of Pa Amedu Aledeh, father of Arise News anchor, Sulaiman

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of the late Pa Alhaji Amedu Aledeh, father of veteran broadcaster and Arise News anchor, Sulaiman Aledeh, who passed at the age of 80.

In a statement, Obaseki noted, “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Pa Alhaji Amedu Aledeh, a devout family man and great community leader, who led an exemplary and fulfilled life.

“A hardworking man, Pa Aledeh showed compassion and courage in equal measure and aligned with causes that sought the best for the people.

“He was also upright in his dealings, staying true to his conviction. As pioneer staff of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), the late Pa Aledeh maintained a reputation for excellence, serving with dedication and grace until his voluntary retirement and contributing immensely to the development of the healthcare sector.

“Brave, kindhearted and cerebral, the late Pa Aledeh was virtuous and diligent, which are traits he passed to his children, including the veteran broadcaster and Arise News anchor, Sulaiman, and all others who learned under his tutelage.

“He will be remembered for his wise counsel, commitment to excellence, and devotion to noble ideals.”

“I commiserate with the Aledeh family and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor added.

