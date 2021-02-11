Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday in Benin mourned the passing away of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande died on Thursday at the age of 91.

Obaseki, in a statement, said the former governor was a high flyer who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State and built durable legacies that would outlive him.

The governor commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the incident.

“A veteran journalist, he was a high flyer in public service, birthing landmark reforms and projects to better the lives of the people.

“Jakande built durable legacies and he will be remembered for his giant strides in governance and development of the country,” Obaseki said.