Obaseki lied, his ego caused rift with Oshiomhole — APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki lied when he said his rift with his predecessor and now representative of Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, was caused by his decision to give a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Tony Anenih, a state burial.

The Director of Media of the APC Campaign Council for the upcoming governorship poll in the state, Kassim Afegbua, said this.

In a statement he issued on Sunday, Afegbua said it was a lie that the reason for the fallout between Oshiomhole and Obaseki was over the state burial for Anenih, a former Minister of Works and Housing.

Afegbua said: “I just read what was attributed to Governor Obaseki as the reason he gave for falling out with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and I wondered why an Executive Governor could make such bogus claims just to score cheap political points.

“It is terrible character indices for Governor Obaseki to raise such devious reason as the rationale for his breaking apart from Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Governor Obaseki is not even smart at all. Chief Tony Anenih, of blessed memory, died on the 28th of October 2018 at the age of 85, but Governor Obaseki’s political squabbles with Comrade Oshiomhole started in late 2017; by February 2018, it had become so visible and almost irreconcilable.

“I remember vividly that I met with Governor Obaseki at his residence on Commercial Avenue on the 18th of May 2018 in an attempt to bring the two of them together, after a series of failed reconciliation efforts by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and a couple of other governors.

“At the 18th May 2018 meeting, I confronted Governor Obaseki on the reason why he fell out with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, his benefactor. He pointedly told me that he just wanted to be his own man. He showed an aspect of his ethnic chauvinism when he rendered the following words: ‘That short man from that little village of Iyamho, cannot run the show.’

“I remember asking him at what time he suddenly realised that his benefactor was a ‘short man’ and from ‘that little village’, because I recalled he was always carrying Oshiomhole’s bag each time they were travelling. At that point, his countenance changed.

“I insisted that I would put together a team of 10 mutual friends to meet and resolve the issue. He obliged me that evening before I left for Abuja the following day.

“When I got to Abuja, I met with Comrade Oshiomhole and related to him my encounter with Governor Obaseki. He was willing to attend such a meeting but doubted if the governor was genuine in his affirmation. But on the evening of 19th May, Governor Obaseki called me to inform me that he would no longer subscribe to the meeting and that I should call it off.

“When I called Comrade Oshiomhole to inform him of the governor’s disposition against the meeting, he told me he would have been surprised if the governor was available for the meeting. That was how I put off the meeting.

“Chief Tony Anenih died on the 28th of October 2018, almost a year after the political differences started. So, it is the height of ungodliness and devilish intentions for Governor Obaseki to make reference to the state burial for Chief Anenih as the cause of his differences with Comrade Oshiomhole.

“He wants to profit from the death of Chief Anenih for political reasons. I am ashamed to hear this, to read this. Imagine the height of desperation just to implant a godson, when he once quarreled with the idea of a godfather. What manner of a leader is Governor Obaseki? Profiteering from the dead?”

The Eagle Online recalls that Obaseki levelled the accusation during a campaign rally at Okpujie Demonstration Primary School, Uromi.

He said: “When Chief Tony Anenih died, I gave him a state burial while I was still in the All Progressives Congress and this is one of the things that caused the problem between Oshiomhole and me.

“He said the late Anenih was not an elected official, why would I give him a state burial?

“I said the man had done more than many governors, so he deserved it.”

