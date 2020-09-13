The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has revealed that Governor Godwin Obaseki did not contribute more than N100,000 to Comrade Adams Oshiomole’s campaign for the governorship of the state.

Ize-Iyamu made this known during the governorship debate organised by Channels TV on Sunday.

He said: “Mr. Obaseki did not contribute more than N100,000 to Oshiomhole’s elections.

“Yet he has the nerve to come and pretend that he sourced all the money that Oshiomhole contested with.

“We, who helped Oshiomhole back then, know how we had to look for money.

“I went to Sobe, I am aware of your partnership with Saro farms.

“You borrowed up to N2 billion.

“Did this money come back to Edo State?

“My fellow contestant is not worried about the brain drain in the medical sector.

“This is, according to him, because he wants to do e-diagnostics.

“He wants to replace doctors on ground with doctors outside the state.

“He does not want to train more.”