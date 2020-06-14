The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has recommended the expulsion from the party of Governor Godwin Obaseki; factional Chairman of the party in the state, Anselm Ojezua; and the state Woman Leader, Dr. Aisosa Amadasun.

The recommendation was put forward by a factional Chairman of the party in the state, David Imuse, on Sunday.

Imuse said the decision will help the party avert a repeat of the scenario, which played out in Bayelsa State.

He cited anti-party activities, dragging of the party to court without exploring all available internal dispute resolution options as some of the wrongs of those recommended for sack from the APC.