Obaseki approves new chairman for Edo LG Service Commission

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Tijani Ugbodaga as the Chairman, Edo Local Government Service Commission.

In a statement by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media Project to the governor, the appointment is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ugbodaga is to replace Chief Tom Uloko.

Osagie said the government appreciated Uloko for his service and wished him well in his future endeavour.

He said the swearing-in of the appointee would be held at a date to be announced.

