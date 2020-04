The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Ethan Uzamere, the son of former Senator Ehigie Uzamere, as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment came a few hours after the resignation letter of Taiwo Akerele as Chief of Staff to Obaseki was received.

Uzamere, 38, is an investment banker.

Before his new appointment, he was an Executive Assistant to Obaseki.