Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved the appointment of Stewart Efe as the state’s new Commissioner for Communication and Orientation.

The appointment of a new Commissioner comes just hours after the former occupant of the position, Paul Ohonbamu, resigned.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of Mr Stewart Efe as Commissioner for Communication and Orientation. His appointment takes immediate effect,” Ogie said.

Efe, until his appointment, was the Public Relations Officer, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin City.

He hails from Ward 9, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The new commissioner was a top contender as Chairman, Egor LGA in the last local council election, but stepped down for the interest of the All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ohonbamu said he resigned from the state cabinet for the good of Edo people and thanked Obaseki for the privilege given him to serve in his cabinet.