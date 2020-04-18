Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Friday announced the discharge of five COVID-19 patients in the state.

Obaseki, who announced this via his Twitter handle, said the five patients were fully recovered having tested negative twice.

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce that five of the confirmed cases in Edo have now tested negative twice for COVID-19. They have thus been discharged.

“This bolsters our resolve to defeat the common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of COVID-19.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Edo has 15 confirmed cases, with 14 active and one death as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The five discharged persons now brings to nine the number of patients still in the isolation centres in the state.