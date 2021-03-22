Nigeria’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games has been given a major boost by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, following his adoption of quarter miler Orukpe Eraiyokan.

The Governor made a final financial commitment for the adoption of the UK-based athlete after a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in Benin last Friday.

Eraiyokan, who specialises in the 400m and 4×400m relay is one of Nigeria’s current fastest quarter miler and could be the anchor for Nigeria’s medal hope at the Olympics.

The athlete expressed appreciation to the Minister and the Edo State Governor for the confidence reimposed in him, assuring that he would not let the country down.

The athlete is expected to compete for Edo State at the National Sports Festival, which holds from April 2 to 14 to fine tune preparations for the Olympics.

Several athletes were on the verge of being adopted last year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shut down of businesses and sporting activities.

The adoption programme is an initiative of the Minister to secure funding for athletes to enable them prepare for the Olympics.