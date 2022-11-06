Obasanjo’s image on naira will lead to disaster, Primate Ayodele tackles Atiku

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has criticised the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Abubakar Atiku concerning his advice to the federal government to use the image of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on the proposed new naira notes.

Atiku made this statement on his twitter page while celebrating the former president whom he served with as a vice president.

In a live service on Sunday at his church, Primate Ayodele condemned Atiku for making such a statement without thinking about its implication. He described it as Atiku’s way to promote Obasanjo whom he said can never like him. He noted that Atiku is only spelling doom to himself by promoting Obasanjo unnecessarily.

Primate Ayodele revealed that Obasanjo’s image will lead Nigeria to a disaster and economic collapse, while warning President Buhari not to listen to him like he listened to Emefiele on the naira redesign.

He further noted that the statement from Atiku is not articulate because the naira will collapse beyond what it is now and that there will be so much hardship if Obasanjo’s image is printed on the naira note.

“Why are you promoting Obasanjo? Promoting him is a doom to yourself, he cannot like you. Buhari should not listen to his advice because it will spell doom to our economy. The moment they put Obasanjo’s image on our currency, the economy will fail.

“Obasanjo’s image on our naira is like a disaster, catastrophe; so I don’t know why Atiku made such a statement. He should quickly withdraw the statement. Is he using it for campaign or what? Will Obasanjo make him win? Will he make him president? Will that change the mind of Obasanjo towards him? Not at all, it’s a wrong advice.

“This statement from Atiku is not articulate, it’s ‘Atiku-wrong, Atiku-failed’’’ because the moment Obasanjo’s image on that money will bring hardship, bankruptcy to our economy, the naira will collapse totally. Atiku doesn’t know what he is saying concerning this subject, you don’t need to play politics with our economy.’’

Primate Ayodele warned President Buhari not to listen to Atiku the way he listened to Godwin Emefiele on the naira redesign, while reiterating his statement on the re-design.

“President Buhari should not listen to Atiku the same way he listened to Emefiele, the naira redesign is like going from frying pan to fire. We don’t need new currency or rebranding, this will not help us. We just need God to rescue our economy, redesign is not what we need, I pray God help the leaders to understand.’’





