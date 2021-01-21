A former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was sworn into office as President in 1999 without a constitution.

Nwodo was the Minister of Information in the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, which handed over to the Obasanjo Administration.

He said as a member of the Federal Executive Council, he never saw a copy of the 1999 constitution like other members of the FEC.

He said the constitution was drafted by 47 persons appointed by Abubakar, 40 of who were military officers.

Nwodo said: “I was Minister of Information and it was my responsibility to publicise the constitution.

“I never saw a copy of it and never knew who was printing it.

“The National Assembly could not be inaugurated until four days after the President’s inauguration because there was no clean copy of the constitution.”