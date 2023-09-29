Obasanjo vs Monarchs: MURIC calls for autonomy

Following the recent altercation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has called on the National Assembly (NASS) and state Houses of Assembly to liberate traditional rulers in the country by repealing laws that give State governors power to depose kings.

MURIC made the proposal Friday in a statement circulated by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The full statement reads: “Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo recently denigrated Yoruba kings at a state function in Oyo State by commanding them to ‘Stand Up!’ and ‘Sit Down!’

“It was a most unpolished, extremely demeaning and categorically disparaging behaviour. Obasanjo left his manners in Otta Farm the day he attended that programme. It was a display of tramadolised authoritarianism characteristic of most military rulers past and present all over the world.

“By commanding Oyo State traditional rulers in that manner, Obasanjo subjected them to public opprobrium and, by inference, he dragged all Yoruba men and women in dirty mud. It was a most audacious, tendentious, and egregious attitude that must be condemned not only by all Nigerians but by every man and woman who originated from the African continent and who is conscious of his Africanness.

“But above that, Obasanjo’s outrageous behaviour must be seen to have gone beyond Oyo State, beyond Yorubaland and even beyond Nigeria as a country. His provocative treatment of traditional rulers is a heavy slap not only on Nigerian culture but also on the collective identity of black Africa.

“By logical extension, Obasanjo has shot a poisonous arrow into the heart of the institution of monarchy all over the world. Nigerian traditional rulers are also symbols of kingship everywhere else. From Britain to Canada, from Norway to Spain, from Cambodia to Thailand, from Denmark to the Netherlands and back to Africa from Morocco to Swaziland, Obasanjo has committed infra dignitatem. He has offended the world and degraded humanity.

READ ALSO:

Nigeria @ 63: Gov. Adeleke cancels celebrations in Osun

Delta 2023: I’ll contest Tribunal ruling on Obovrewori — Omo-Agege

Gov. Adeleke to Oyetola, Happy birthday to a big brother

“MURIC therefore backs calls for the retired general’s apology. But this provocation must be escalated particularly because Obasanjo himself has remained recalcitrant. He must therefore be made to realise the implications of what he has done. This retired general must apologise to all traditional rulers in Nigeria, in Africa as well as to kings throughout the world. He must apologise to humanity at large.

“Besides, there must be worldwide condemnation of his unacceptable behaviour towards the crown. Failure to tender an unreserved apology to the whole world should attract peaceful protests against his presence at any event anywhere in Nigeria and abroad. No Nigerian who values his tradition must sit with him at any table.

“Anyone who invites him to his or her event must be prepared to face the embarrassment of guests leaving because of Obasanjo’s presence. Nigerians must not stay in the same hall with this arrogant ex-soldier. Our culture, tradition, norms and values tower above any uniform, be it military or police. African youths must embarrass Obasanjo each time he travels abroad.

“We call on foreign embassies of countries who cherish kings and honour them to deny Obasanjo entry visa. We also implore such countries to declare him persona non grata. This man must be completely marooned until he apologises profusely.

“The Muslim Rights Concern is concerned because even the Glorious Qur’an commands obedience to constituted authority. It says, ‘Obey Allay and the Prophet and those in position of authority’ (4:59). Kings are also in position of authority to a large extent. The Shari’ah also recognizes custom except where it conflicts with the oneness of Allah. This is why Muslims also respect traditional rulers.

“The Glorious Qur’an also gives kings a special status as people enthroned by Allah. It describes Allah as the King of kings who enthrones whoever He wishes as king and removes kingship from whoever He desires (Qur’an 3:26). This presupposes that respect must be given to kings by all and sundry, by presidents and governors, even by serving and retired generals.

“But there is more to Obasanjogate than mere apology. Nigerians must put on their thinking caps and ruminate on what gave Obasanjo the temerity to assault the traditional instituition. His repugnant action must be traced to the deliberate debilitation of the traditional stool.

“Don’t blame Obasanjo alone. Nigerians have long thrown the traditional crown to the dogs. We weakened royalty and strengthened democracy. We took the whip from the kings and gave the guns to soldiers and politicians. That was what we did when we enacted laws that empowered governors to depose our traditional rulers. Nobody does that and goes scoot free.

“Those who forget their sources always regret doing so. Obasanjo must be regretting his action already. That is why he now embarks on a daily tour of palaces to prostrate all over the place. He is like a sick man whom the priest asked to say ‘To’ to get healed. Instead of just saying a single ‘To’, he retorted, ‘How can I say to, to, to, to, to, to, to, for ordinary healing’, Well, he ended up saying seven ‘tos’ but received no healing.

“Obasanjo was the greatest beneficiary of our general juvenile delinquency which, in forgetfulness of our great past, we tagged democracy. We empowered the politicians and weakened the kings.

“Exempli gratia, Section 38 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State empowers the governor to suspend or depose an Oba. The governor must also approve an Oba before he is installed.

“That is why Makinde is using that power according to his whims and caprices. The name of the Alaafin nominee picked by the Oyomesi has been on his table since November 2022 but he has not announced him because his eyes are on someone else. This is one example of how Nigerian governors abuse their executive power on traditional rulers. They have become the Alpha and Omega.

“Another example of our draconian laws is Section 6 Cap 26 of the Laws of Northern Nigeria which empowers state governors to depose traditional rulers. The axe has fallen on many traditional rulers as a result of this excessive power given to politicians over the kings.