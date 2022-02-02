Obasanjo vows those who burnt his farm will be brought to justice

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned the burning of his 2,420 hectares mango plantation at Howe in Aliade area of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Obasanjo said this in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyi.

He described the incident, which happened on Saturday, as “a bad development”.

He explained that security agencies in the local government and the state had swung into action with a view to arresting and bringing the perpetrators to book.

Obasanjo, who appreciated those who had called to identify with him over the incident, gave thanks to God because no death was recorded in the inferno.