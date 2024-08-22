Obasanjo to speak at former PUNCH Editor’s book launch

The immediate past Editor of The PUNCH, Dayo Oketola, is set to launch a book he authored as his contribution to the development of the pen profession.

The book: “The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens,” will be launched on September 17, 2024.

This will be at an exaugural lecture to mark the end of Oketola’s time as an editor and celebrate his nearly 20 years of experience in journalism.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be the Special Guest Speaker at the event, which will take place at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, by 10am.

Oketola, now a senior member of The PUNCH Editorial Board, left as Editor of The PUNCH following the organisation’s management-level shake-up in June.

While serving as editor, he won the Editor of the Year prize at the Nigeria Media Merit Awards in December 2023.

He also led the organisation to win the Newspaper of the Year at the same award ceremony.

Oketola, a consistent journalism prizeman, also won Editor of the Year Award at The Industry Awards 2022.

He is a two-time winner of the Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards in Johannesburg 2015 and Nairobi 2016, among numerous awards during his illustrious journalism career.

In a statement, Oketola said: “I am excited to announce the upcoming launch of my book, The Catalyst: Nigerian ICT Evolution Through A Journalist’s Lens, scheduled for September 17, 2024.

“On the same day, I will also be hosting an exaugural lecture to celebrate my tenure as Editor of The PUNCH and nearly 20 years in journalism.”

Speaking further, the former editor described his years in journalism as one that had driven advocacy and impacted different sectors of the economy.

“My 20 remarkable years of stewardship to the nation via media and leadership practices have driven advocacy and impacted areas such as business and economy, ICT, energy, agriculture, social inclusion, anti-corruption, drug trafficking prevention, and nation-building, a testament to the power of journalism in shaping our society,” Oketola remarked.

Other influential guests hosted at the media event are a former Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Michael Ikpoki, who will chair the occasion, and the Convener, Centre for Social Media Research, Dr. Akin Olaniyan, who will be the book reviewer.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, will grace the occasion as the Chief Host.

Similarly, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Adeyeye Joseph, is the host, while the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, is the co-host.

