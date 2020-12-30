Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian leaders to stop blaming God for the ravaging insecurity, bad economy, poverty and other challenges confronting the nation.

Obasanjo made call on Tuesday at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State in his 2021 message to Nigerians.

He said: “I like the motto of a school, which says: ‘Work and Pray.’

“Some people say it should be ‘Pray and Work’, but it doesn’t matter to me in what order I put it, but prayer must go with work and work must go with prayer.

“And I believe we need to work hard in this country as we pray hard so that the coming year, the year 2021 will be a glorious year for us.

“But it will not happen unless we work to make it happen.

“We do not have to blame God for our situation, we have to blame ourselves.

“Nigeria does not have to be poor; no Nigerian must go to bed hungry.

“That we have a situation like that is a choice by our leaders and followers alike.

“My prayer is that God will make year 2021 a better year for all of us, but it will not happen without work.”

On how to recover the economy from recession, Obasanjo said: “We are not doing the right thing now.

“When we do the right thing, the economy will be what it should be.”