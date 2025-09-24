Obasanjo to Ladoja: Avoid clashing traditional rulership with political authority

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, ahead of his formal coronation slated for Friday in the Oyo State capital.

Obasanjo, in a Wednesday statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, extended his goodwill to the new monarch with a Yoruba royal prayer: “Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese” — meaning, “May the crown endure on your head, and may your shoes last long on your feet.”

According to the former president, the coronation as a mere formality, affirming that Ladoja has already been elevated to the revered throne.

Obasanjo, who is currently at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, urged the new Olubadan to distinguish between traditional and political authority in order to succeed.

Also Read

In his congratulatory letter dated July 14, 2025, Obasanjo said: “It is an exalted and responsible position to be traditional ruler of all Ibadan people.

“It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance, and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed. Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership.

“I wish you all the best and the grace, guidance, and direction of Almighty God.”

The former president praised Oba Ladoja’s ascension as both historic and significant for Ibadanland, stressing that with unity and wisdom, the new monarch could consolidate the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most prominent traditional thrones.