Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, to use the “pillow talk” principle to draw the attention of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, to the plight of Nigerians.

Obasanjo said this on Monday when he hosted the Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, a Social Media platform, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo, in apparent reference to the criticism of the Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari Administration, said Aisha Buhari may have been able to bring home the issue to President Buhari if she had adopted the bedroom approach.

In a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said: “We have to put all things on the table to address these problems.

Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.

“It is nice that President wife is talking.

“I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the President.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood.

“It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life.

“That should be our aim collectively.”

The Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Funke Fadugba, had informed the former President that the visit was to intimate him about the forthcoming third anniversary lecture of the organisation slated for July 19 at OOPL, where Bola Obasanjo is expected to chair the occasion.

Fadugba, former Chairperson, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council, said the anniversary lecture, themed: “Political Evolution and Multi-party Democracy: Education to the Rescue,” has become imperative in view of the developments in the country.

She hailed Obasanjo for his steadfastness towards the country’s unity, peace, stability and progress, saying the role of speaking truth to power by Obasanjo cannot be overemphasised.

“And, with the statements by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, these are commendable efforts. But, one wonders what is really happening. The lecture, it is our believe, will go a long way to bring the change this country deserves,” Fadugba said.

The editorial board members that were present also included Eddy Aina, Dr. Goke Rauf and the platform founder, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji.

The anniversary planning committee members, Sina Adefolahan, Siji Oyesile, Bola Solate and Ronald Dansu, were also present.