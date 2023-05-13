Obasanjo, Soludo, Anyim, others attend Osita Chidoka mother’s burial in Anambra

Former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo, led dignitaries who joined Chief Osita Chidoka to bury his late mother, Deaconess Nneka Chidoka in Obosi, Idemili Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra Friday.

Late Nneka died April 3 in her Obosi home at the age of 75 years after a protracted battle with cancer.

Others who joined the Chidokas for the funeral were: Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Senators Mike Ajaegbo, Anyim Pius Anyim and Uche Ekwunife.

In his homily, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba, Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, reading from Rev. 21: 1-8, said the bereaved family should take solace in the fact that their matriarch lived a good life and gone to be with her maker.

Ndukuba, represented by Most Revd. Dr Ali Lamido, Dean Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion who celebrated the funeral service at St. Andrew’s Church, Obosi, said death was an inevitable end, as man would not live forever.

He said Christians did not need to fear death as God would come in due time to take away every burden of their lives and wipe away their tears.

“Any life that is not lived with service to God, Church and humanity is a wasted life.

“Mama served God and served the church, this is the kind of death people should strive to die, dying in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

The Primate prayed God to comfort the Chidoka family, especially their 96 years old patriarch, Ogbueshi Ben Chidoka, and charged them not to let the good legacies of their mother to die.

In a remark, Soludo commiserated with the family, the people of Obosi and Anambra in general for the death, which he described as painful but a celebration of life.

He welcomed visitors who came to Anambra for the condolence and commended the Anglican Diocese on the Niger for adhering to Anambra law on burial brochure by producing a standard funeral programme.

He urged youths to shun criminality and contribute positively to the growth of Anambra as no known criminal had been able to shoot his way up to 75 years of age.

In his message of appreciation, Osita, an Ex-Minister of Aviation, said their deceased mother battled cancer for 15 years because she had a positive attitude.

He said the family of Chidoka was setting up the Nneka Chidoka Outreach as a mark of respect and in memory of their mother.

He that the Outreach would screen, treat and conduct surgeries on women with cancer free of charge.

“Our mother meant everything to us, she is our refuge, she fought for us and defended us.

“We want to tell people that cancer is not a death sentence, it is preventable, curable and need not kill any woman.

“We are importing HPV vaccine for treatment of cancer patients,” he said.

Osita who took time to recognise those who came to commiserate with them, said they would continue to contribute to the Anglican Church and the society.

Others were: Josephine Anenih, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Managing Director of United Nigeria Airways, who represented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Tony Nwoye, a Senator-elect among others.