Obasanjo reacts to report he said thoroughbred politician lives in Bourdillon

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has reacted to report that he said the place to find a a thorough bred politician is in Bourdillon.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stays in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Obasanjo, who spoke in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, was reacting to a WhatsApp message credited to him as saying that he made the remark at the expense of the military, which he described as a “noble profession”.

The unverified WhatsApp message quoted him as having said: “If you are looking for a thoroughbred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon.”

He, however, said in the statement by his media aide on Sunday: “Only the military trains personnel to be good managers of men and materials.

“So, I cannot disparage my noble profession for politics that has no formal training.

“This is false and fake.”

The alleged WhatsApp message by Obasanjo said: “I am not a politician, I am a decorated Soldier, an Army General.

“If you are looking for a thoroughbred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon, there you’ll find one…

“Politics, however, has no permanent friends or enemies. If you remind me about what Bola said about me 4 years ago, have you reminded yourself about what I did to him and his Lagos government about 20 years ago?

“I almost crashed his government and State. No governor or government from 1999 to date could have survived what I did to Bola and Lagos. No One. He survived because he has the magic wand.

“I hope he gets the chance to wave the magic wand over Nigeria.”