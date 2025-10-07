Obasanjo, Osoba to grace premiere of Oloketuyi’s political thriller

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, are to lead guests to the premier of a film by Ultimate Communications, headed by veteran film executive, media personality, and Founder of the Best of Nollywod (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

The exclusive premiere of: “EXCO,” a compelling political drama, will be held on October 15, 2025 at Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos.

The event is poised to be a convergence of Nigeria’s political and entertainment elite, underscoring the film’s deep engagement with current national discourse.

Apart from Obasanjo and Osoba, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Aare Dele Momodu; Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Moji Ojora Meranda; Senator Babajide Omowoware; Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab; and Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, are also expected at the premiere.

Their attendance, according to the organisers, reaffirms EXCO’s status as a must-see socio-political commentary.

EXCO is billed as a sharp, well-developed political drama that explores the intricate conflicts and complex resolutions within the corridors of power.

Also Read

The narrative focuses on situations of moral ambiguities, offering audiences a nuanced look at the motivations behind political decisions.

The film, directed by Director Mo, is lauded for its tight script and compelling performances.

The ensemble cast features some of Nollywood’s most respected talents, including: Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Ronke Oshodi-oke, Scarlet Gomez, Femi Branch, Lizzy Jay, Olarotimi Fakunle, Nobert Young, Patrick Doyle, and Kunle Coker.

Speaking of the movie, Oloketuyi said: “EXCO is more than just a movie; it is a mirror reflecting the delicate power play and human elements that shape our governance.

“We are honoured to have the likes of former President Obasanjo, Governor Osoba, and other pillars of Nigerian society join us to launch a film that we believe will spark necessary conversations.”