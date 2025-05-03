Obasanjo, Osinbajo, others bid late Adebanjo farewell 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and his counterparts from Lagos and Oyo states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Seyi Makinde, respectively, were among the dignitaries who bade farewell to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Adebanjo was buried on Saturday at Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

A lawyer, politician, and statesman, Adebanjo was one of the last surviving associates of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. He died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, aged 96.

Paying tribute during the funeral service held at St Philip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo his hometown, Governor Abiodun described Adebanjo as a titan of integrity and justice, and a dogged fighter for true federalism who always wanted the best for Nigeria.

Abiodun noted that Adebanjo was a lover of democratic ideals, and one of the few who risked their lives fiercely opposing military dictatorship. He described him as one of the heroes behind the democratic governance the country now enjoys.

The governor said, “Chief Adebanjo was a dogged fighter for true federalism. He persistently argued that Nigeria’s over-centralised system of government bred economic imbalance and ethnic tension.

“Under his leadership, Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, was revitalised, becoming a potent force with democratic wisdom pushing for regional integration, restructuring, and devolution of powers.

“Beyond politics, he was deeply committed to preserving the rich Yoruba culture. He denounced nepotism, corruption, and impunity whenever they reared their ugly heads, becoming a moral compass for all.

“As Nigeria continues its walk towards democratic consolidation, the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains a timeless blueprint for Nigeria—one defined by courage, conviction, and unbending integrity.

“His ideals will continue to live on in the hearts of millions, and his contributions shall serve as a path to building a just, united, and truly federal Nigeria.”

Ministering at the service, the Archbishop of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of the Anglican Church and Bishop of the Remo Diocese, Bishop Michael Fape, urged Nigerians to live a life of purpose and selflessness, just like Chief Adebanjo.

Preaching on the topic “The Purpose of a Glorious Life”, with his text taken from John 18: 37-38, Bishop Fape noted that death is an inevitable end for every mortal.

He emphasised that what truly matters is how individuals utilise the gift of life before the end comes.

Fape said Jesus lived a life of purpose by fulfilling God’s mission to save mankind, and the same could be said of Adebanjo, whom he described as a fearless advocate of democracy, good governance, justice, equity, and fairness.

He urged leaders across all levels of government to emulate the late nationalist and foremost Yoruba leader, noting that the country would fare better if both leaders and citizens became more selfless and committed to national greatness.

Other dignitaries at the event included former governors of Ogun State—Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun—the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, and Chief Ayo Opadokun, among others.

