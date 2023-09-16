Obasanjo orders Oyo monarchs to stand, greet him, Makinde + Video

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday ordered the monarchs present at the commissioning of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology to stand to greet him and his host, Governor Seyi Makinde.

In a video that went viral on Friday, Obasanjo listed two times when monarchs are due to give honour to their subjects.

The former president, who also commissioned the 34.85km Oyo-Iseyin Road constructed by the administration of Makinde, said: “You monarchs and traditional rulers, I greet you all.

“Thank you all for being here.

“But let me say something: Anywhere there is the president or a governor, there is no monarch or king.

“He has to stand up for the governor or president.”

Obasanjo, who spoke in Yoruba, then ordered the monarchs: “Stand up.”

After standing up, he immediately said: “Sit down.”

He then added: “Please, in Yorubaland, there are two things that we respect among others.

“Age and position.

“Governor has a position that supercedes that of any monarch or traditional ruler when he is still the governor.

“When he is no more a governor, it is another thing.

“Even when I was the president, I do prostrate for kings, but when I enter into the room, kings would prostrate for me.

“So, let us extol our culture and tradition by promoting the same.”

Obasanjo spoke after observing that the monarchs present at the event in Iseyin did not stand up to welcome Makinde as they both entered the venue.

Among monarchs present at the event were the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao; and Okere of Saki Oba Khalid Oyebisi.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo orders Oyo monarchs to stand up to greet him and Governor Seyi Makinde pic.twitter.com/daDloRFMzW — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 16, 2023