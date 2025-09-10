Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife pray for Nigeria at C&S centenary

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and other dignitaries on Tuesday offered prayers and preached messages of hope for Nigeria’s stability, progress, and President Bola Tinubu at the Centenary Celebration of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria.

The dignitaries, clerics and others offered the prayers and messages of hope at the Seraphim Land, which is located in Maba, Ogun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration featured worship sessions, prayers, and reflections on the future of both the church and the nation.

Speaking at the event, Obasanjo, who was a special guest, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the church’s 100-year milestone, describing it as an act of divine benevolence.

Represented by his wife, Bola Obasanjo, he described Seraphim Land as a holy ground.

According to him, the centenary celebration marks a spiritual turning point and a time of healing for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a land filled with milk and honey and it is our duty to pray to God to sustain and replenish the country,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi preached unity for the Church and in Nigeria.

The Oba said that the centenary celebration would never be forgotten.

He said: “It is an attainment of a milestone for the vision of late Baba Aladura Moses Orimolade.

“The life we live is transient and will come to an end one day.

“What should you be remembered for after your transition?

“Impact society positively, emulate the founder of the C&S Church and plant a tree that will outlive you for generations after you to benefit from.”

Ogunwusi asked the worshippers to pray for good health and wisdom for Nigeria’s President.

Senior Apostle Cornelius Ojelabi said that the unification grace that had seen the church united in the last 100 years, would engulf Nigeria and foster in it a good citizenry.

Ojelabi, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, said that peace, unity, and patriotism were needed to sustain the country’s development.

Senior Apostle Michael Nwaokobia, the Baba Aladura and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Council, Delta State, also offered prayers at the event.

Nwaokobia prayed that through the blessings of the centenary, God would raise a new generation of young people who would drive transformative change in the country.

