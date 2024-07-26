Obasanjo mourns Iwuanyanwu

The former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the President-General of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who died at 82 years.

Obasanjo in a condolence letter dated July 26, 2024 and addressed to the family said he received the demise of Iwuanyanwu with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God, adding that the country will miss his contribution to the building of a new Nigeria of his dream.

“I received the news of the death of my friend, brother and one of our nation’s most intrepid entrepreneurs, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, with mixed feelings of sadness and gratitude to God.

“I was sad because we will miss his contribution to the building of a new Nigeria of his dreams but I am grateful to God for such a life well spent in the service of our fatherland’, Obasanjo wrote.

He pointed out that it is certainly not by accident that Iwuanyanwu is a household name throughout the country today even though ordinarily it should have been quite unpronounceable to any but the indigenous Igbo tongue.

“This is typical of the man behind the name. I met Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu many years ago and over this period, we established a relationship based on mutual respect for each other and deep appreciation of each other’s capabilities and attributes,” he added.

Also Read:

“Chief Iwuanyanwu revelled in overcoming obstacles. To most Nigerians, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s claim to fame in his proprietorship of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, truly one of the outstanding football clubs on the continent, is remarkable,” he added.

“But it must be obvious to all observers that the same dedication, organizational ability, acumen and strong social motivation which gave birth to the famous Club found expression in many other facets of the Chief’s life in which he succeeded beyond the common measure,” Obasanjo added.

The statement added that the deceased broke through the frontiers of many businesses and was a giant in very many respects: a distinguished leader in the church, politics, business, publishing, engineering, aviation, agriculture, industry, insurance, banking, real estate/properties, shipping, hospitality, sports administration, philanthropy among others.

“And through these businesses, he created thousands of jobs for many Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion.

“Above all, a patriot and nationalist of no mean order. He belonged to that rare breed of Nigerians whose interests and associations cut across all sections of authentic heroes and role models to the youths of the nation symbolizing the finest qualities of the traditional and the modern’. Obasanjo stated.

The condolence message added that Iwuanyanwu’s insatiable drive for success propelled him across several frontiers and made him a shining demonstration of what can be achieved when hard-work, perseverance, grit and intelligence are applied to seemingly insoluble problems.

“In philanthropy, he awarded scholarships to over 5,000 indigent studies across Nigeria; he built and equipped a blood bank for Imo State Government; built over one-billion-naira Cathedral for St. Matthew Anglican Church Atta, Ikeduru LGA; built classroom blocks, hostels for several schools, donated majorly for the building of Imo Airport; and continued, until his death, to give massively to religious bodies including Churches and Mosques’.

“It is also worthy of note that Chief Iwuanyanwu acquitted himself as a peace-loving, unassuming and committed patriot.

“He was a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance. Until his death, he built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people’.

“He was imbued with an undying love for his people which informed his acceptance to serve as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so as to assist in ministering to, and advocating for their needs and truly, he was committed to the development and global vision of his people and the entire South-Eastern region of Nigeria till he breathed his last.

“He was a Nigerian Ibo rather than an Ibo Nigerian.

“Inevitably, such an illustrious life has attracted a galaxy of honours from the nation, the church, academia, business community, traditional institutions, international professional bodies and social organizations which partially reflect the multiplicity of Chief’s attainments.

“However, I can testify that nothing bears such eloquent testimony to his sterling qualities as his enduring influence within his community, his nation and in international business circles,” Obasanjo emphasised.

“The great outpouring of sympathy for the family and his loved ones since his death was announced is also an eloquent testimony to the enduring, nationwide bonds of comradeship and friendship which Emmanuel forged in his many years of service to our nation. He was a great philanthropist.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and other members of his family at this time as you mourn the passing of this illustrious son of Africa.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences and pray to God to grant you all the grace to bear this great loss. May the gentle soul of the dear departed rest in perfect peace,” the former President wrote.

Post Views: 0