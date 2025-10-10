Obasanjo lied, he told me he wanted third term — Orji Kalu

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of lying about never seeking a third term in office, saying he personally informed him of his ambition to extend his stay in power.

He had again during the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s Democracy Dialogue in Accra in September dismissed claims he sought a third term.

Obasanjo said during the event: “There is no Nigerian dead or alive that would say I called him and told him I wanted a third term.

“I’m not a fool.

“If I wanted a third term, I know how to go about it.”

But Kalu, who spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday, said: “With due respect to President Obasanjo, what he said in Ghana was a naked lie.

“A naked fallacy.

“Many people who were part of that period are still alive .

“David Mark is alive, others are alive.

“They know the truth.

“He invited me to the Villa and told me about the third term.

“Senator Uche Chukwumerije brought N50 million, which they shared.

“And they asked me if I would take as a governor.

“I said no .

“Go and give it back.

“Even the National Security Adviser (Nuhu Ribadu) would know Obasanjo was lying.

“He was at the centre of it all.”

Kalu added that his fallout with Obasanjo began after he opposed his third term agenda and informed several world leaders about the alleged move.

He said: “My quarrel with him started when I told Presidents Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and George Bush of the United States that Obasanjo was gunning for a third term.

“I even told Nelson Mandela.

“May his soul rest in peace.

“They all confronted him.

“I don’t know why Nigeria should be built on lies by statesmen.”

Kalu further claimed that while Obasanjo had succeeded in convincing some governors at the time, a few of them, including himself, stood firm against the move.

He added: “He had already convinced some governors, but people like me and a few others said no.

“I am a committed Christian.

“I took an oath with the Bible to serve for only eight years.

“And that was the end of it.”