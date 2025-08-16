Obasanjo Library Operation: Court jails four for internet fraud

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of four internet fraudsters arrested in an operation at a hotel within the precincts of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The anti-graft agency secured the conviction of the four men on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The convicts: Bisiriyu Roqeeb Abiodun, Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, Akinwale Isaac and Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo, are among the 93 suspected fraudsters arrested in a sting operation at the OOPL.

They were arraigned on Friday on separate charges bordering on impersonation, identity and internet fraud.

The charge against Abiodun reads: “That you, BISIRIYU ROQEEB ABIODUN (a.k.a ‘Sharon’) sometime in August, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession a ‘Zangi’ Account no: 1037375804 wherein you fraudulently represented yourself as ‘Sharon’ a White American Female to one Cinton from Knoxville Tennessee through your ‘Zangi’ account which is connected to your Samsung Galaxy S20 with no: 09070156448 with intent to gain advantage for yourself contrary to S. 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under S. 22(2) -(b) (iv) of the same law.”

The charge against Olatunji reads: “That you ,Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, sometime in August, 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently held yourself as one “Camila” on your google account; jonescamila966@gmail.com with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”

One of the counts against Isaac reads: “That you, Akinwale Isaac (Male) sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself on your Whatsapp account, Monica and Daisy a Female, to unsuspecting members of the public, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.”

The charge against Oshundairo reads: “That you, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo (Male) sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself in your Gmail account,perezdavis2377@gmail.com to unsuspecting members of the public as an expert in service certificates and internal revenue preparer, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.”

They each pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

In view of their guilty pleas, the prosecution counsel: Franklin Ofoma and S. M. Yabo, called the investigative officers, Bamanga Mohammed, Umar Shuaib, and Usman Ciroma Suleman, to review the facts of the cases.

The prosecution counsel thereafter sought to tender, in evidence, the extrajudicial statements of the defendants, mobile devices used to perpetrate the alleged crimes, forensic investigation documents printed from their devices, as well as bank drafts of restitution made by the defendants.

They were all admitted as exhibits by the court.

The judge, in view of the defendants’ guilty pleas and evidence tendered by the prosecution, found the defendants guilty and convicted them accordingly.

Counsel to the defendants pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy,” adding that their clients were first-time offenders who have shown remorse.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Olatunji to one month imprisonment from the date of arrest, with the option of a fine of N500,000.

The Judge convicted and sentenced Oshundairo, who benefited the sum of N600,000 from his criminal activities, to 30-day community service at Igbesa in Ogun State from 8am to 5pm to be supervised by the EFFC and Correctional Centre.

Akinwale, who confessed to have benefited the sum of $500, was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment, with the option of a fine of N1 million.

The judge also ordered that the iPhone 16 pro max, Galaxy Note 9, sum of N400,000 in restitution as well as the 2017 Toyota Camry recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Dipeolu also convicted and sentenced Abiodun, who confessed to have benefited the sum of $200, to one month imprisonment, with the option of a N500,000 fine.

The judge also ordered that the Samsung Galaxy S20 and N200,000 in restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

