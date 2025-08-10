Obasanjo Library condemns EFCC night raid of its premises, threatens legal action

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Ogun State has condemned what it described as a “Gestapo-style” invasion by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on its premises in the early hours of Saturday, warning that legal action may follow.

In a statement issued on Sunday, OOPL management said: “At about 2am, the OOPL premises were invaded by a gang of over 50 armed men, shooting guns, threatening to kill people, and purporting to be from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

The library alleged that the team, reportedly led by a man identified simply as “Olapade”, targeted a private event at its amusement facility.

“The invasion caused serious panic and chaos, leading to injuries among participants trying to escape the shooting and near carnage that resulted, and causing terror among residents on the site,” the statement read.

According to the OOPL, the operatives claimed they were acting on intelligence and insisted that the police had been informed of their mission. However, management said both the police officers stationed at the gates and additional personnel from Kemta Police Station, who had been invited by the event organisers, “denied having any prior knowledge of the raid.”

The management stressed that no search or arrest warrant was presented during the operation. “This was a private event that had been widely advertised to members of the public for days prior. There was no basis for such a violent disruption,” it stated.

EFCC had earlier confirmed it raided a hotel in Abeokuta and arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters but did not name the hotel. OOPL insists its premises were the actual target.

The management described the incident as “a clear case of invasion of private property” and “a violation of the rights of both the establishment and the guests.”

It warned: “Management has commenced investigations into the invasion and will take up the matter with the highest authorities, including the EFCC, the police, and the Department of State Services. We demand an explanation for these impudent actions from the Commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of our rights. Failure to do so will compel us to seek redress and sanctions as appropriate.”

