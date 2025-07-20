Obasanjo Leadership Institute begins intensive long-vacation training for school principals

The Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) has commenced intensive long-vacation training for school principals for its Advanced Certificate in School Leadership and Management (ACSLM) programme.

This was revealed in a statement released after the orientation programme over the weekend by Professor Emeritus Peter Okebukola, the facilitator of the training and Chairman of the OOLI Special Management Advisory Group (OSMAG).

The training took off with its first cohort of Principals and Vice-Principals from Ogun and Oyo states.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the founder of OOLI and chairman of its Governing Board, while addressing the participants at the orientation programme, emphasised the important role principals play in the education sector, especially in the development of good character, morals and skills of young people.

He noted that children spend more time in their care than in the care of their parents and hence principals and teachers are a powerful force in shaping the lives of children in desired directions.

According to him, “you are saddled with extraordinary responsibility, and you should discharge this creditably and satisfactorily. This training programme by OOLI has been specially packaged to assist you in achieving this goal”.

In his welcome address, Director of OOLI, retired General Martin Luther Agwai, noted that “the training programme is fully aligned with OOLI’s core objective: to equip leaders at every level with the insight, values, and skills required to drive change in complex environments. Through this programme, you are embarking on a journey that is as personal as it is national in its scope.

According to him, “as we respond to the ever-evolving landscape of education, we recognise that the role of school principals is not just about managing classrooms but about steering educational ecosystems.

“Today’s principals are strategic leaders who must contend with a range of complex demands-from governance and school safety, to fostering innovation and creating inclusive learning environments.”

The facilitator of the course, Professor Emeritus Peter A. Okebukola, informed participants of the topics to be covered in the training as those that emerged from a national survey of training needs of school principals.

According to Okebukola, “OOLI deploys the global best practice of first finding out the training needs of potential trainees before developing the training curriculum. This is followed by the development of the training materials and then the implementation of the training programme. That way, OOLI will be meeting the needs of trainees rather than conjecturing what their needs would be.”

According to him, “the topics to be covered for the eight weeks include Attributes of Successful School Principals; History, Current Development and Future of Secondary Education in Nigeria; Managing school safety and security; Strategic planning and vision setting for secondary schools; Financial management and budgeting; Resource allocation and utilization; Record-keeping and data management; Promoting effective teaching and learning practices; Monitoring and evaluation of student performance; Managing student behaviour and discipline; Building partnerships with parents and the community; Fundraising and resource mobilisation; Collaborating with government and non-governmental organizations; Handling community-related challenges and expectations; Compliance with national and state educational regulations; Digital literacy and use of educational technology; Managing e-learning platforms and tools; Cybersecurity and data privacy; Supporting students with special educational needs; Aligning school goals with national educational standards; Adapting international practices to the local context; and Preparing students for a globalised world.”

Speaking further, Okebukola noted that “the training will be case-study driven, hybrid in delivery mode and practical oriented. The holders of the prestigious ACSLM of OOLI will come out loaded with knowledge and skills in leading schools that will stand out as models for others in Nigeria and in Africa in terms of efficiency, effectiveness and quality of secondary school leavers.” Twenty-five resource persons including highly-rated Professors of Leadership and Educational Management and retired school principals with excellent service records are among the resource persons for the training.

He commented the Governors of Ogun and Oyo states for sponsoring their Principals and Vice-Principals to attend the 9-week, long-vacation training.

According to him, “The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde gave me personal audience when OOLI was seeking the participation of Oyo State Principals and Vice-Principals. Governor Makinde underlined his belief in the transformative power of education in national development hence he had no hesitation of immediately directing his Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Honourable Olusegun Olayiwola to take immediate steps in sending the names of the Principal and Vice-Principal nominees to OOLI. Governor Makinde promised to find time to serve as resource person when OOLI is conducting leadership training for head boys and head girls of secondary schools since he is a former head boy himself of Bishop Philips Academy in Ibadan.

“The situation is not different in the enthusiasm shown by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun. The Ogun State Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu who served as a highly successful Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education and who is a globally renowned mathematician, cancelled several engagements to meet with the OOLI team seeking participation of Ogun State Principals and Vice-Principals.

“On behalf of the Founder of OOLI, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Baba of Africa, I thank the two Governors and their Honourable Commissioners for Education, Science and Technology for the nominations to the training.”

“The ongoing training of principals is organised by the OOLI Special Management Advisory Group (OSMAG) whose membership includes Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, former VC, OAU Ife and skilled trainer in leadership; Professor Nasir Maiturare, Ahmadu Bello University’s former VC and skilled trainer in leadership; Professor Uchenna Nzewi, University of Nigeria Nsukka; Professor Joy Eyisi, former DVC Academic, NOUN; Professor Anthony Kola-Olusanya, former DVC, UNIOSUN and Deputy Director, UNESCO-IACIU; Professor Ngozi Arisa, Director of Academic Planning, Bells University of Technology, Ota; Dr. Adekunle Oladejo, UNESCO expert, IACIU.

It will be recalled that on June 3, the President of Ghana, John Mahama, inaugurated the Governing Board of OOLI. At the event, President Mahama described OOLI as “poised to be a model for leadership capacity building in Africa.” Members of the Board include former Presidents of some African countries, statesmen, scholars, diplomats, and development practitioners of global standing.

