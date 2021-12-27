Obasanjo, Jonathan, Chihombori-Quao to attend Future Africa Leaders Awards with Pastor Chris

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and many other African leaders are expected to attend the 9th edition of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award (FALA 2021), an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International slated for 31st of December, 2021.

Chief Obasanjo is expected to Chair the occasion, while former President Jonathan will be Special Guest of Honour.

Also, Her Excellency Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, President and founder of the Africa Diaspora Development Initiative, (ADDI) Permanent Representative of the African Union, to the United Nations, will be Special Guest.

Every year, through the Future Africa Leaders Awards, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International selects deserving young people from across Africa who have demonstrated leadership in meeting challenging needs of their communities and nations, for special recognition and cash grants to further their projects.

Since inception in 2013, the Future Africa Leaders Award (FALA) has recognized 81 recipients from several African countries, including Cameroon, South Africa, Nigeria, Southern Sudan, Kenya, Malawi, Egypt, Tanzania, Botswana, Uganda, Ghana and more.

According to Dr. Deola Phillips, Director, Future Africa Leaders Foundation, and CEO Loveworld Incorporated, “in this year’s edition, 30 young Africans have been nominated for the prestigious award, ten out of these young leaders will be selected for the 2021 Future Africa Leaders Awards, and one will emerge as the star prize winner.”

At the globally televised awards ceremony on the night of December 31st each year, the Foundation recognizes winners with a cash grant of 10,000 USD each. In addition to this, the FALA star prize winner is awarded a cash grant of 25,000 USD to further expand their sustainable projects.

The 30 nominees are: Amanda Nomnqa –South Africa, Abraham Sylvester Asukwo- Nigeria, Annick Bado Carrine- Burkinafaso, Asma Rouabhia- Tunisia, Anna Maneno Michael – South Africa, Azaria Chizungu- Malawi, Bakaki Yusuf- Uganda, Bridget Kalilombe-Zambia, Cesar Komi Aguidi- Togo, Chelsea Jegede- Nigeria.

Others are: Deo-Gratias Meyou-Benin, Destiny Funstani-Zambia, Ezekiel Nyanfor-Liberia, Emmanuel Gyan Finawah- Ghana, Derrick Absalom- Tanzania, Evanah Victoria Serumola – Botswana, Felix Frmengia- Cameroon, Gideon Chiedozie Okeke- Nigeria, Hillary Nakitare-Kenya, Gracious Tatenda Mazivanhanga- Zimbabwe, Isaac Bitrus Nggida- Nigeria, Manzi Guevara- Rwanda, Kadiatu Jalloh- Sierra Leone, Matilda Asantewaa Sampong- Ghana, Ngambaka Geoliver- Congo, Marvel Mthembu- South Africa, Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop-Cameroon, Prisca Torboal-Chad, Racidatou Diallo- Equatorial Guinea, Sandrine Zohou- Togo.

“The awards which commences by 9pm GMT+1 will be aired live on the future Africa Leaders Foundation website (www.futureafricaleadersfoundation.org), Global Youth Leaders Forum website (www.gytv.tv), all Loveworld networks and major terrestrial and satellite stations around the world including Arise TV, AIT, SilverBird TV and Galaxy TV among others,” the Director added.

The Future Africa Leaders Foundation is identifying, celebrating and supporting young Africans who have demonstrated exemplary leadership by impacting their generation positively through education, youth empowerment and mentoring through other projects aimed at building young people and preparing them for a positive future.