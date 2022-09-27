Obasanjo inaugurates longest dualised carriage way in Akwa Ibom

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has inaugurated Akwa Ibom’s longest dualised road with two cable bridges on Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road in Onna Local Government Area.

The inauguration of the carriage was was part of the activities to mark the 35th Anniversary of the state’s creation

While inaugurating the road on Monday, Obasanjo said the road was 29km.

He commended the infrastructure development strides of Governor Udom Emmanuel and encouraged him to continue with the good works.

He noted that the road, which was constructed by a Chinese firm, Wizchino Engineering, connected several communities in Etinan and Onna local government areas with the East-West Road, giving access to the industrial belt of the state.

He said that infrastructure development must be backed with employment for the people so they could take adequate care of the infrastructure.

Obasanjo added that the infrastructure should enable the people to carry out their businesses effectively.

He said: “The longest flyover in Uyo, you asked me to come and inaugurate it and I was very pleased to be the one who Inaugurated that flyover.

“Again, with the amazing grace of God, you have this, the longest, first class, dualised road in the state.

“You also asked me to come and commission it.

“Governor, I thank you.

“Leadership requires character.

“Anyone who knows you reasonably well will know that you are a man of character.

“And one of the characteristics of a man or woman of character is to be a man of his words.

“When you say you do it, you do it.

“I have seen that in you at close quarters.

“Keep on doing what you are doing.”

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel said he felt fulfilled that in spite of the economic situation in the country, Akwa Ibom State was still making progress.

He noted that he was mocked and criticised on the social media about his ability to complete the road.

Emmanuel added that he would continue to inaugurate more projects until the last day of his administration in May 29, 2023.

He said: “This road carries two cable bridges of 80 metres each.

“This is the first time my people have seen cable bridges.

“When you look at all these, I feel fulfilled that in spite of the challenges of the economy, we are still making impact in communities.

“And this is not all.”

Prof. Eno Ibanga, the Commissioner for Works, said the road had 13 outfall drains totalling 6.3km and 1.3km underground drain for water into Ekpene Ukpa bridge.

Ibanga applauded the governor for the project, saying the road was a gateway for industrialisation in the state.

“With this project, Governor Emmanuel has told the world that everything is possible when the passion is right,” Ibanga said.