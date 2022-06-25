Obasanjo: I made mistake picking my running mate in 1999

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has said he made mistake in picking his Vice Presidential candidate in 1999.

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the Vice President to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

Obasanjo and Atiku had a faceoff during their second term in office, a development that led to the defection of Alhaji Atiku to defunct Action Congress (AC) on the platform he contested as President in 2007.

Obasanjo spoke during questions and answers session at a programme by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) for selected secondary schools that participated in the final of the National Exhibition and Awards.

At the event held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), the former president said he had made many mistakes in his life, saying picking his number two was a genuine mistake which God made him to overcome.

“One of the mistakes I made was picking my Number Two when I wanted to become the president. But because it was a genuine mistake, God saved me,” he said.