Obasanjo hosts Okowa, Tambuwal, Lamido, others in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday met with top members of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, including the vice presidential candidate for the 2023 elections and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This was confirmed in a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday.

The team also included the Director General of the PCC and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido

Others include former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

According to Akinyemi, Tambuwal said the team was in Abeokuta “to pay our usual respect and to continue to consult our leader, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on matters of national interest and we have had a very fruitful conversation with him.

“We’re in the build up the the 2023 general elections, and we will continue to do what we have to do to win the election.

“My message to Nigerians is that we should come out en masse when it is time in February to vote for a balanced ticket that reflects the characteristics of this country, that will provide leadership that will stabilise this country and revive our economy and foster more of national unity and that is Atiku Abubakar and Governor Okowa.”





