Obasanjo: Disinformation played significant role in Nigerian Civil War

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asserted that disinformation played a significant role in the Nigerian Civil War (1967 to 1970).

Obasanjo stated this at the Sixth Edition of Annual Nigerian Civil War Symposium organised by the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the theme of the symposium, which is “The Role of Disinformation in the Nigerian Civil War”, was germane, especially in this era of asymmetric warfare.

According to him, disinformation, propaganda, psychological warfare and propagation of false narratives are means through which a weaker force attempts to discredit a superior force in asymmetric wars.

“Disinformation played a significant role in the Nigerian Civil War, exacerbating tensions and influencing public opinion.

“The same strategy is currently being employed by the insurgents in the northeast and other violent groups in other parts of Nigeria.

“In line with the theme, the symposium will therefore highlight the importance of media and information operations in conflict resolution and nation-building,” he said.

The former president emphasised the need for Nigeria to be deliberate and diligent in the study of history, particularly military history, to bring out and apply valuable lessons.

He quoted a popular saying that “a child that does not learn history will be told history”, adding that understanding the past would help to better navigate the present and build a more equitable future for all Nigerians.

Obasanjo commended AWCN for the inclusion of the study of the Nigerian Civil War in its curriculum to enhance the capacities of operational-level leaders to effectively apply the lessons from past campaigns in operational planning.

“This fratricidal conflict left an indelible mark on our nation’s collective memory and continues to shape our identity.

“The war’s complex causes, consequences and lessons offer valuable insights for us all,” he added.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who was presented by Maj.-Gen. PE Eromosele, described the symposium as a vital platform for nurturing intellectual capacity within the military.

Oluyede praised the theme’s relevance to current operations and reiterated the army’s commitment to building a combat-ready force guided by sound leadership and informed strategy.

Earlier, the Commandant of AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Umar Alkali, said the symposium was designed to enhance the intellectual and leadership capacity of officers undergoing the AWCN Course 9/2025.

Alkali said the college deliberately included the study of the civil war in its curriculum to help participants dissect and draw practical lessons from historical campaigns.

He said the theme aligned with the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy ‘to build a combat-ready and professional force capable of delivering on its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment’.

“This symposium allows us to analyse past military operations at strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

“By understanding how disinformation shaped the Nigerian Civil War, we are better equipped to manage the information space in today’s battles,” he said.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Christopher Ogbogbo, who is the Vice Chancellor of Admiralty University, dissected the role of propaganda, media manipulation, and false narratives during the conflict.

He illustrated how misinformation often shaped public perception and policy decisions during the war. (NAN)

