Obasanjo delivers keynote address as National Daily Awards hold

The management of Paradigm Communications Limited has said that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, would be delivering the Keynote Address as the Special Guest of Honour at National Daily Awards which holds on May 12, 2023.

In a statement, it said the awards ceremony which was postponed from the earlier scheduled date of March 23, 2023, will now hold on May 12 in Lagos under the distinguished chairmanship of Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, Chairman, Juli PLC, former Secretary of Health in the Interim National Government headed by late Chief Ernest Shonekan in 1993 and former Secretary-General of the International Students Conference at the annual conference in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The venue of the National Daily Awards is the Grand Ball Room of Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island/Lekki, Lagos, by 6.00pm.

The statement said however that all the nominees and awardees remain as planned.

“The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, emerged the Man of the Year for National Daily, and will be honoured at the 2022 National Daily Awards on Friday May 12, 2023, alongside other eminent career and professional individuals, who include Prince Nduka Obaigbena of ARISE News/THISDAY Newspaper, Engr. Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Leo Stan Eke, Dambatta, Senator Dr. Godswill Akpabio among others, that have distinguished themselves in their trade in both the public and private sectors in Nigeria. The award would remain one of the memorable events of the year,” the statement added.