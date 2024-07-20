Obasanjo congratulates Kagame on reelection as Rwandan president

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has congratulated President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, on his reelection to lead the country for another term.

Chief Obasanjo spoke in a congratulatory letter dated July 19, 2024 which was personally signed and forwarded to Kagame.

In it, he emphasised that he (Obasanjo) just received what he described as the happy news of the reelection

He said: “I have just received the happy news of Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the Presidential election that was held in your country on July 15, 2024.

“Permit me to congratulate and rejoice with you on your securing the mandate of your people to lead the country for another term.”

The letter stated that Kagame’s reelection was an affirmation of the trust and confidence the generality of his countrymen repose in his ability to continue to steer the ship of state

“Your Excellency’s re-election is, no doubt, an affirmation of the trust and confidence, which the generality of your countrymen repose in your ability to continue to steer the ship of State aright through your vision and leadership qualities, which, no doubt, will further strengthen the peace, security and prosperity of your country,” Obasanjo stressed.

He prayed for continued good health to enable Kagame consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, and equally assured him the assurances of his highest consideration.

“While praying for Your Excellency’s continued good health to enable you consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Obasanjo stated.

